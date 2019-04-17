|
Cynthia Adams Hodgkinson
Pineville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Cynthia Adams Hodgkinson will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville, with The Reverend Bart Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be observed at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Cynthia Adams Hodgkinson, 57, passed from this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Jena Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Cynthia was a member of Kingsville Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife, a devoted and caring mother and loving sister and aunt. She loved to travel, fish and just enjoyed life. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her but will remain in their memories and hearts forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Lee Adams and Barbara Gail Martin Adams.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Kevin Hodgkinson; daughters, Nicole Lee Hodgkinson and Natalie Gail Hodgkinson; sister, Pam Randall and husband, Jason; niece, Katie Randall; nephew, Blake Randall and numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Kyle Hodgkinson, Harry Thibodeaux, Ray Adams, John Carroll, Jason Randall and Blake Randall.
The family has designated the , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284, for memorial contributions.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 17, 2019