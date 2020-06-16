Daisy Dempsey

Daisy DempseyAlexandria - Mrs. Daisy Lee Hayes Dempsey was born on July 4, 1928 in Magda LA to Dave Hayes and Christina Williams Hayes. She and her family relocated to the big city of Alexandria where she attended grammar and high school. She graduated from Peabody High School with the class of 1948. She married Louis Dempsey in 1949 and this union produced five children - four daughters and one son. Daisy spent the early years of her marriage being a homemaker until her youngest child entered grade school. During this period (the 60's), she decided to enhance and enrich her life further by seeking training as a secretary. Little did she know what fate had in store for her. This seemingly innocent act of trying to further her education and being met with overt racism was a pivotal experience that led to a lifelong relationship with social activism. Daisy and another friend took the entrance exam at the local employment office. Both knew they had passed the simple test and were dumbfounded when informed they had failed the test. Daisy then went to the late Attorney Louis Berry - a renowned civil rights leader - to protest this blatant discrimination and seek fairness for Blacks wanting to enter the vocational trades. Daisy then decided to become a nurse. There were no Nursing Schools for Blacks in the local area during this time. With Attorney Berry's help, Daisy and four other Blacks were able to enter Charity Hospital's Nursing school. Four of the five graduated, Daisy being one of them. She went on to an illustrious career of 27 years at Central Louisiana State Hospital before retiring.Daisy dearly loved her fellow high school Classmates "The Class of 1948." She assisted in organizing numerous class reunions. She coordinated the purchase of t-shirts, gathered local items for gift bags, and calculated the budget and so forth. Daisy loved her classmates and enjoyed the opportunity for fellowship and to strengthen relationships over the years.After retirement, Daisy's commitment to being a service to the community came to the forefront. She volunteered with the Red Cross, American Heart Association, Parish Fair, and worked with students on Black History Month activities to name a few. She was also instrumental in forming the Senior Citizens exercise ministry at True Vine Baptist Missionary Church. When the group outgrew their church space and realized they needed a much larger space to include more senior citizens in their community, Daisy's persistence through years of meetings and lobbying with local governmental representatives led to the present building known as the Broadway Avenue Resource Center and home base for S.A.G.E. (Seniors Aging with Grace and Energy). Daisy served as the Director of the S.A.G.E. program. The S.A.G.E. program provided seniors a place to exercise, share meals, participate in health education and screenings along with enjoying the friendships of new and old friends.In 2002, in order to be efficient with management of a non-profit, Daisy completed a Non-Profit Management class presented by the Rapides Foundation. She was really excited about learning about non-profits while at the same time, putting her toes into the technology area. She talked about how good she was doing with the laptop while in class. In recognition of her tireless zeal in getting the facility built, it was later renamed the Wilborn-Dempsey Multi-Purpose Community center.In 2017 Daisy was recognized by True Vine as the Queen of the church's Octogenarian Ministry. She absolutely loved being Queen, proudly wearing her crown every Sunday. She felt so special and loved by her church family.Daisy has received many accolades during her very active life. To name a few: Employee of the Month and Year while at Central Hospital; Super Organizer for the Band when her children attended school, and recognized by the YWCA for her contributions. In 1990 she was honored with a Volunteer Workers award by the Rapides Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). In 1992 she was honored with the Governors 6th Annual Recognition of Older Workers as Rapides Parish awardee. At True Vine, she led the Senior Mission, served as the Director of the Finance Committee, and delivered groceries to many recipients of the Food Pantry.Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis Dempsey Sr., her son, Louis Dempsey Jr. and seventeen brothers and sisters.She leaves to cherish in her memory four devoted daughters, Rose Williams (Arthur), Lizzie Dempsey, Ruby Rozier (Leander) and Sandra Doublin (Luellis), one brother: Henry P. Walls, three sisters: Alzina Irving (Leonard), Christina Henton and Rutha Mims (Willie); Six grandchildren; Kimberly Williams, Arthur Williams III, Sherterocca Shorts, Louis Dempsey III, Gabriel Rozier, and Cherise Doublin; seven great-grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.