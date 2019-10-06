|
|
Dale Windham
Trout - Services for Mr. Dale Windham will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena with Reverend Bill Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Belah Cemetery in Jena under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Jena.
The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. until time of service at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Jena.
Mr. Windham, 87, of Trout, was born September 20, 1932 in Jena and passed from this life on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was a prominent businessman in Lasalle Parish for over 50 years, working well into his 80's at his cherished LaSalle Auto Sales on highway 84. His accomplishments also included being one of the owners of W.&W. Chevrolet Buick in Tullos as well as a Dealership in Hayesville. He also owned Windham Chevrolet - Oldsmobile Dealership for 11 years in Jena where his three sons and wife worked alongside him. He started Windham Furniture Store in Olla in the 60s, was a School Board member in LaSalle Parish, and attended Louisiana College. While achieving so much, he also pastored Harmony Baptist Church in Deville, Dumbartin Baptist Church in Ferriday, Aimwell Baptist Church in Aimwell, Standard Baptist Church in Olla, and Oak Grove Baptist Church in Rhinehart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clariece Windham; father, Anthony Windham; mother, Eula Ganey Windham; and sister, Verna Peavy.
Those left to cherish in his memory include his sons, Scotty Windham and wife Renee of Belah, Lynn Windham and wife Violet of Belah, Jeff Windham and wife Dana of Belah; sister, Voncille Tarpley of Belah; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Manley Poole, Josh Windham, Luke Windham, Skipper Windham, Timothy McEvoy, Ryan Farley, and James Windham.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 6, 2019