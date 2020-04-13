Resources
Deville - Graveside services for Dalton LaCaze will be at 2PM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Cleveland Cemetery, Lena, LA with Bro. Richard LaCour officiating under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria. Viewing for immediate family will be from 1:30 PM until time of service at 2PM, Wednesday, April 15th at the cemetery. Dalton, 26, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was a great computer player. He loved playing on the play station. He was a generous person that always tried to help others. He also liked fishing and camping. He was preceded in death by his father, Joey LaCaze; nana, JoAnna Nugent Smith; great mawmaw, Lucille Nugent; numerous other relatives; and best friend, Michael Nida. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Tania Smith; grandfather, Cecil Smith, both of Kolin; best friend and cousin, David Nugent; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his 3 fur-babies, patch, lug nut and zee.Pallbearers will be Kenny Downs, Randall Beebe, Dana Nugent, Brian Beebe, David Nugent and Damian Morris. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
