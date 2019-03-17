Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crossroads New Life Tabernacle
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossroads New Life Tabernacle
Danny Burch Obituary
Danny Burch

Jacksonville - Services for Danny Burch will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Crossroads New Life Tabernacle. Burial will be in Ritchie Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers of Alexandria.

The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Mr. Burch, 39, of Jacksonville, Florida passed from this life, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Community Hospice, Jacksonville, Florida.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an officer for the Department of Corrections in Pollock and later in Berlin, New Hampshire.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Beatrice "MawMaw B." Miller.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amanda LaPrarie Burch; son, Alannon Burch; daughters, Candice Burch and Bethany Burch; father, Ray Burch and mother, Pearly Miller; brother, Derrick Abshire; sisters, Amanda Deville and Lacey Collins and a host of other family members and friends.

To extend online condolences to the Burch family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 17, 2019
