Danny Wallace Higdon
Cookeville - Danny Wallace Higdon, 83 of Cookeville, passed away Saturday, August 1 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Danny was a long-time, well-respected educator in Putnam County.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Mary Crawford Higdon of Cookeville; his children Brian Higdon (Kimberly) of Nashville, Paul Higdon (Susan) of Franklin, and Rhonda Higdon England of Cookeville; grandchildren Lindsey Higdon of Franklin, Chelsey Higdon of Mexico Beach, Florida, Thomas Higdon of Franklin and Wade and Jack England of Cookeville. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Kathleen Pittman, Virginia Stovall, Robbie Magliocca, and his brother Emmitt Higdon Jr. He is survived by one brother Gene Higdon (Bella) of Murfreesboro, numerous nieces and nephews, and by his large, extended family in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Danny was born February 9, 1937 in Tioga, Louisiana to Mary Lucretia Daffan and Emmitt DeWitt Higdon Sr. Danny graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, Louisiana in 1955 and from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches Louisiana in 1959. He immediately enlisted in the Army Security Agency. He served as a Morse code interceptor from 1959-1962 while stationed in Okinawa. He cherished his time in the service and established many lifelong friends. After an honorable discharge from the Service, he worked several years for Conoco Oil as an offshore roustabout in the Gulf of Mexico.
His lifelong passion for teaching began when he taught at Hackberry High School in Cameron Parrish while earning his master's degree from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, LA. He then attended the University of Houston where he earned his Doctor of Education degree in 1973. While obtaining his doctorate, he co-founded and served as the first headmaster at West Briar Private Elementary School.
In 1973, Danny moved his family to Cookeville where he was a professor of Education at Tennessee Tech University for 27 years, retiring as the Department Head of Curriculum and Instruction. He loved his time at Tech and made many special and lasting relationships with both students and teachers alike. Danny taught by example and was a mentor to many school teachers and administrators in the Upper Cumberland Area.
Danny was devoted to his family and he loved his many years coaching his children's football, basketball, softball and baseball teams. After his family, his passions included constructing residential homes with his two sons, flying and piloting his airplane, and serving as a Putnam County Commissioner. Danny always enjoyed talking to people and finding out more about them. He was so proud of his children and his grandchildren and held a special place in his heart for his childhood friends, high school and college classmates, his army buddies, his co-workers at TTU, and many of the teachers in Putnam County. Danny was beloved as a husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be announced at a future date. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of your choice
