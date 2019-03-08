|
|
Darnella Bowman Lena
Evergreen - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Darnella Bowman Lena on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower with Fr. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Church of the Little Flower on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Mrs. Lena, age 92, of Evergreen, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was a retired teacher with the Head Start program, having impacted so many students through her many years of teaching. Many of her caregivers were her former students. In her younger years, she was active in the Evergreen Civic League, The Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Bunkie General Hospital and the Ladies Altar Society at Church of the Little Flower. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lena, Jr.; her parents, Valley E. and Victoria Ardoin Bowman and her brother, Valley E. Bowman, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Frankie Jo Dichiara and husband, Anthony, of Evergreen; her son, Frank "Sonny" Lena, III and wife, Cindy, of Fort Worth, TX; her two sisters, Dee Capone of Picayune, MS and Jo Ann Lemoine of Baton Rouge; three grandchildren, Sunny Christie Lena, Blake Vincent Lena and Casey Elizabeth Lena Villaseñor and one great grandchild, Ethan Ramon Villaseñor. www.melanconfunerals.com
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019