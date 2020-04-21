|
|
Darrell Wayne Carson
Darrell Wayne Carson, 72, of Royse City, Texas passed away on April 18, 2020. Mr. Carson served his country with honor and distinction in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Carson was honorably discharged from the Air Force afterward, however continued in service to his country by enlisting in the United States Army. Mr. Carson served on active duty in the U. S. Army during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm where he again attained the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Carson remained in the military serving in the Louisiana National Guard until his retirement and honorable discharge from military service. During Sergeant Carson's military career, he was awarded the Army Lapel Button, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Southeast Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Stars.
Mr. Carson, always the servant, joined the City of Alexandria Fire Department in 1971 where he served 26 years attaining the rank of Chief of Fire Prevention before honorably retiring in 1997.
Mr. Carson was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Louise Carson and his great-grandson, Kaden.
Mr. Carson is survived by his loving wife Bobbie, four brothers and one sister, Donnie Carson, Joey Carson, Mike Carson, Allen Carson, and Debbie Blackwood, three daughters, Shawn Clifton, Shalanda Bush, and Cassidy Lynch, two stepsons Edward J. Spera, Jr. and John P. Spera and his wife, Eva Spera. Mr. Carson was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren, Aaron, Lauren, Trey, Sarah, Juli, Vivienne, Brett, Patrick, Trooper, and Alex.
Mr. Carson was a loving son, brother, husband, and father, however most importantly he remained a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior. A memorial service officiated by Bishop Todd Bell of Saint Matthias Catholic Church will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 2500 Hwy 66 East, Rockwall, Texas with internment at the DFW National Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas. A future memorial date will be determined for additional friends and family to pay their respects in person as our country heals from the current pandemic.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020