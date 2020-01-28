|
|
Darryl Stephen Beverley
Gardner - September 1, 1951 - January 24, 2020
Mr. Darryl Stephen Beverley, 68, of Gardner, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 24, 2020, in his residence.
He worked for and managed Burger King fast food chains for twenty-seven years and had retired after working for Kroger for seven years. He enjoyed fishing in South Louisiana, golfing, football and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of twenty-eight years, Sylvia Beverley; one son Darren Beverley and his wife, Danielle; three sisters, Cheryl, Mary Ann and Tammy; one brother, Harry; three stepdaughters, Ginny Dauzart and her husband, Michael, Dede Broussard and her husband, Lonnie and Ranette Dane; eight grandchildren, Christopher, C.J., Devin, Katelyn, Dylan, Courtney, Tyler, Jesse and two grandchildren by choice, Edwin and Jamie.
Darryl is missed physically but has spiritually flown to Heaven and is fishing with Jesus!
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Beverley family by visiting www.rushfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020