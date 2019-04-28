|
|
David Clinton Melder
Pineville - Mr. David Clinton Melder, age 46, of Pineville, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his residence in Pineville, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. David was a loving husband, father, brother, and son. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. David was a selfless and generous person, which was exampled most in the love and care for his daughters. He was an extraordinary father and husband and he leaves behind a legacy of love. Mr. David will forever be missed by those that loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla Puckett Melder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Carrie Freeman Melder of Pineville; daughters, Olivia and Norah Melder of Pineville; father, Huey Melder of Deville; bonus parents, Margaret and Eugene Knapp of Pineville; brothers, John Melder of Phoenix, Arizona and Ron Melder (Jessica) of New Orleans; bonus siblings, Jennifer Knapp (Ron Velotta) and Thomas Knapp and 2 step siblings, Rebecca Young and Robert Quarles; brother-in-laws, Roger Freeman (Shannon) and Brian Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The Melder family will be having a private memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 28, 2019