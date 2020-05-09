|
Dr. David M. Carlton, Jr.
Alexandria - Dr. David M. Carlton, Jr. passed away May 6, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born in New Orleans, LA on October 28, 1950, to parents Dr. David M. Carlton Sr. and Marilyn Miller Carlton. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a proud grandfather. He is lovingly survived by his wife, Lynna Harryman Carlton; his brother Andrew Miller Carlton; his sister, Carolyn Carlton Davis; his son, Dr. David M. Carlton, III (Dr. Courtney Richter and Tami Blackwell); his daughter, Christi Joyce Christensen (Joshua Christensen); his step-daughter, Courtney Nunnally Johnston (Daniel); his step-son Chase Nunnally (Christy); his step-son Michael Dent Nunnally and grandchildren Abby, Miller and Weston Carlton; Parker, Dillon and Carlton Christensen; Holden and Connor Nunnally.
David grew up in the town of Lecompte where his father practiced general medicine. He is a graduate of Rapides High School, Centenary College of Louisiana, and LSU School of Dentistry. David completed his residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Charity Hospital and LSU Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was a surgeon with Alexandria Oral Surgery for over 35 years.
Dr. Carlton was very active with community activities, charitable organizations and professional associations. He served as both a member and president of Central Louisiana Dental Association, the Louisiana Dental Association, the Louisiana Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and the Southeastern Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He served as a board member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, was a Diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Clinical Assistant Professor of OMS at LSU Medical Center, Shreveport. Dr. Carlton also served as a medical staff member of Rapides Regional Medical Center, Central Louisiana Ambulatory Surgery Center and Cabrini Hospital where he also served as President of the Medical Staff.
David absolutely loved to be outdoors and enjoyed duck hunting, fishing and playing golf with his friends. He never missed an opportunity to build a fire to sit around with friends and family, one of his favorite things to do. He loved to travel and experience new places and thoroughly appreciated life and always greeted friends and strangers with a big smile. He loved and found joy in his family and friends and wonderful, happy memories will stay with us forever.
A private family ceremony was held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Community HealthWorx or St. Mary's Residential Training School, both of which he did volunteer work with and had a special place in his heart.
Published in The Town Talk from May 9 to May 10, 2020