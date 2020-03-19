|
David M. Smith
Boyce - Private memorial services for Mr. David M. Smith will be held under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Pastor Tommy Sanson officiating.
Mr. David M. Smith, 78, of Boyce passed from this life surrounded by his loving family with his special buddy, Sunny, by his side, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home.
David was a member of Live Oak Community Church in Alexandria. David was originally from Jena, LA. David was a well respected Drilling Consultant and traveled extensively during his career. He loved to fish, and enjoyed woodworking and playing with grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Clark; parents, Milton R. and Lillian Foster Smith; brother, Joe E. Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory include his the love of his life, Kay Smith to whom he was married for 34 years; son, Ken Smith; daughters, Lisa Smith Jawahar, Jennifer Nielsen (Scott Nielsen); sisters, Susie Smith Robin, Sharon Hodges; nine grandchildren, Ashley Greene, Madeline Greene, Bianca Tipton, Eleanor Jawahar, Kinley Doughty, Dylan Zepeda, Kyle Clark, Kelton Hays and Kaleb Clark; great grandchildren, Chesney Mae Clark, Tayten Clark, Aria Tipton, Hank Hays and one on the way; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020