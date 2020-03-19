Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Resources
More Obituaries for David Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David M. Smith Obituary
David M. Smith

Boyce - Private memorial services for Mr. David M. Smith will be held under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Pastor Tommy Sanson officiating.

Mr. David M. Smith, 78, of Boyce passed from this life surrounded by his loving family with his special buddy, Sunny, by his side, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home.

David was a member of Live Oak Community Church in Alexandria. David was originally from Jena, LA. David was a well respected Drilling Consultant and traveled extensively during his career. He loved to fish, and enjoyed woodworking and playing with grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Clark; parents, Milton R. and Lillian Foster Smith; brother, Joe E. Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his the love of his life, Kay Smith to whom he was married for 34 years; son, Ken Smith; daughters, Lisa Smith Jawahar, Jennifer Nielsen (Scott Nielsen); sisters, Susie Smith Robin, Sharon Hodges; nine grandchildren, Ashley Greene, Madeline Greene, Bianca Tipton, Eleanor Jawahar, Kinley Doughty, Dylan Zepeda, Kyle Clark, Kelton Hays and Kaleb Clark; great grandchildren, Chesney Mae Clark, Tayten Clark, Aria Tipton, Hank Hays and one on the way; several nieces and nephews.

To extend on-line condolences to the Smith family, please contact us at

www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -