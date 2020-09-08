David Patrick WoodJena - David Wood passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a life long resident of Alexandria; a graduate of Bolton High School and attended LSUA. Mr. Wood was valued employee of Shipley Donuts for over thirty years.He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin "Cy" and Dorothy Sides Wood; a brother, Lawrence "Larry" Wood and sisters, Patricia "Patty" Wood Lee and Becky Wood Newcomb. Also brother-in-law, Edgar Cripps III.Mr. Wood is survived by sisters, JoCarol Wood Cripps of Alexandria, Betty Wood Martel and husband, John Martel of Montgomery, Donna Wood Autrey and husband Steven Autrey of Pineville, Sandy Wood Chandler and husband Brad Chandler, also of Pineville and Judy Wood Dalrymple of Alexandria. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews that he had difficulty in telling apart.A Celebration of Life will be held at River Oaks Square Art Center, 1330 Second Street in Alexandria, on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:000 PM. In honor of David's love of music, attendees are requested to wear their favorite Rock band t-shirt.A private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be the management and staff of Shipley Donuts-Jackson Street.The Wood family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Rapides Regional Medical Center physicians, nurses and support staff; Jena Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Heart of Hospice for their tireless effort of care and comfort during David's illness.