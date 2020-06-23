David Wayne McConnell
Alexandria - Mr. David Wayne McConnell, age 69, of Alexandria, entered eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory of Ball, Louisiana.
Services for Mr. McConnell will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Alexandria on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
David Wayne McConnell was born in Hot Springs Arkansas on 4/27/51 to Havid Huey and Madge Edith Williams McConnell. He was the second of three children. He was raised in Shreveport until 11th grade when the family moved to Alexandria. He graduated from Bolton High school where he played guard for Bears football He started college and then worked for a while at a plywood mill in Floreine, La. Back in Alexandria he was instrumental in helping establish Joint Effort, a crisis intervention program during the emerging drug epidemic in the area. In 1972 he met and married Susan Lipscomb McConnell and returned to college at NSU where he earned a teaching degree. He spent his years in Rapides Parish Schools, 25 years at Poland Junior High from 2nd thru 8th grades.He took many students to Washington DC for history trips. He moved on to Arthur F Smith teaching computer animation, then to the dentention center before retiring. He was a boy scout leader of Troop 10 at First United Methodist Church in Alexandria. He assisted taking several groups of scouts to Philmont Scout Ranch in Colorado for high adventure.He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. He was active in Habitat for Humanity and Food Bank Key Hole Garden construction. He donated his body to LSU school of Medicine but has not been allowed to proceed because of the ongoing pandemic. He died Saturday June 20th in his sleep after a lengthy cardiac history and more recent stroke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Huey McConnell and Madge Edith Williams McConnell; and brother, Gary Michael McConnell.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan his son Dylan Wayne McConnel and granddaughter Chloe Perego-McConnell; his sister Edith Marilyn Bonnette (Joe) their sons Joshua and Jacob; his brother in law Thomas Lipscomb (Kitty Allen) his sons Troy Nasello and Travis Nasello (Ashley) Kitty's sons Tim and James; his sister in law Pat Crawford, Neice, Tracy Daigre Sasser and great nephew Zack Sasser.
In lieu of flowers you are asked to donate to a charity of your choice or Habitat for Humanity or Food Bank of Cenla. He asked that you reach out to your loved ones and tell them that you love them since we all agree that time flies.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.