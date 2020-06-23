Dawn Webster Hataway
Dawn Webster Hataway passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was born at home to Fredrick L. Webster and Lula McCann Webster on September 5, 1934 in Pineville, Louisiana. Loving mother of Haviland Hataway and the late Britt Hataway. Proud grandmother of Leslie Canale (Gary), Preston Corey Hataway (Stevie), Joshua Hernandez (Jordan), and the late Lindsey Hataway. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mariguriette Marler, her dog Coco, and her cat Jesse. She was also survived by four great-grandchildren: Preston, Austin, Elijah, Wyatt, and many nieces and nephews.
Dawn was a native of Alexandria, a resident of River Ridge and Covington, Louisiana. She loved being outdoors. Every house she designed for her family always included a big yard. Her flowers and trees bloomed with her love as she put her personal touch on each one. Early year memories were made with her teaching Sunday school classes for children, and after church, making homemade ice cream with the neighbors. She looked forward to camping trips with her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her love for animals was often seen as she took stray dogs, cats and sometimes rabbits under her wing. Her desire to join the working world came later in life with retail positions at D. H. Holmes, Saks Fifth Avenue Store, and then with the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A Graveside Memorial Service Celebrating Dawn's Life will be held On Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:30 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Pineville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) St. Tammany.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral home in Hammond.
Dawn's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
