Deborah Janet Rine Butler
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Deborah Janet Rine Butler will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
Debbie Butler, 69, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gladys Vaughn Rine.
Debbie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She worked for 30 years as a legal secretary with the Provosty, Sadler, and deLaunay Law Firm. Debbie was a devout Catholic. She attended daily Mass and was a Eucharistic Minister. Debbie also volunteered her time as a pink lady at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She loved being outside, especially at the beach, and solving cross word puzzles. Debbie will be remembered as a devoted grandmother who had a loving and generous heart. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two children, Heather Smith and husband, Danny, and Chris Butler and wife, Ashley; two sisters, Kathy Mulcahy and Lisa Rine; six grandchildren, Christin, Cade, Nick, Sydney, Jaxson, and Elizabeth; along with numerous other family members.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cade Butler, Nick Smith, Danny Smith, Scott Clements, Coley Mulcahy, and David Mulcahy.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the ELIZABETH BUTLER BENEFIT FUND at Red River Bank.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 2, 2019