Services
Kramer Funeral Home
2905 Masonic Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 445-6311
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Janet Rine Butler


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Janet Rine Butler Obituary
Deborah Janet Rine Butler

Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial for Deborah Janet Rine Butler will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.

Debbie Butler, 69, of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gladys Vaughn Rine.

Debbie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She worked for 30 years as a legal secretary with the Provosty, Sadler, and deLaunay Law Firm. Debbie was a devout Catholic. She attended daily Mass and was a Eucharistic Minister. Debbie also volunteered her time as a pink lady at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She loved being outside, especially at the beach, and solving cross word puzzles. Debbie will be remembered as a devoted grandmother who had a loving and generous heart. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two children, Heather Smith and husband, Danny, and Chris Butler and wife, Ashley; two sisters, Kathy Mulcahy and Lisa Rine; six grandchildren, Christin, Cade, Nick, Sydney, Jaxson, and Elizabeth; along with numerous other family members.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cade Butler, Nick Smith, Danny Smith, Scott Clements, Coley Mulcahy, and David Mulcahy.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the ELIZABETH BUTLER BENEFIT FUND at Red River Bank.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Butler Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now