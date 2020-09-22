Delores Stanfield Perry
Alexandria - Delores Stanfield Perry was born March 4, 1933 in Alexandria, LA to the late James Standfield and Millie Washington Standfield. On September 19, 2020 Delores transitioned from this earthly home into the arms of Jesus.
An 11 o'clock service celebrating her life and honoring her legacy will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Union Historical Baptist Church, 601 Lee Street, Alexandria, LA 71301 with Pastor Floyd Kirts officiating. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until the start of service. She will be taken to Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana immediately following the service for her final committal rites.
Delores leaves to celebrate her life, her loving children; Paulette (Darrell) Vaughn, of Houston, TX, Carnell (Ruby) Perry, Michael Roy (Paulette) Perry, Gretchel (Donald Ray) Ellis, Ralph (Cynthia) Perry, Gwendolyn Evette Bowman all of Alexandria, LA,
