Resources
More Obituaries for Dewana Nichols(Cooter)
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewana Gayle Nichols(Cooter)

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Dewana Gayle Nichols(Cooter) In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Dewana Gayle Nichols

(Cooter)

06/21/52 - 4/06/12

I close my eyes and see your face

Smiling at me from a beautiful place

You tell me you are never far away

And that we will meet again some day

I ask if you could stay a while

I miss your laughter, I miss your smile

Then you whisper sweetly in my ear

I never left you i'm always here

We will always miss you and cherish the memories.

Love,

Mike, Chad, Bradley, Misti, Jackson, Allie and all your friends and relatives who loved you until you departed and even now

STILL BLESSED
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.