|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Dewana Gayle Nichols
(Cooter)
06/21/52 - 4/06/12
I close my eyes and see your face
Smiling at me from a beautiful place
You tell me you are never far away
And that we will meet again some day
I ask if you could stay a while
I miss your laughter, I miss your smile
Then you whisper sweetly in my ear
I never left you i'm always here
We will always miss you and cherish the memories.
Love,
Mike, Chad, Bradley, Misti, Jackson, Allie and all your friends and relatives who loved you until you departed and even now
STILL BLESSED
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019