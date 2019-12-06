|
Dewayne "Cotton" Perkins
Elizabeth - Funeral services for Dewayne "Cotton" Perkins will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the Pine Grove Baptist Church with Brothers Aaron Isbell and Scott Burns officiating. Committal service will follow in the West Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Cotton, 72, of Elizabeth, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born March 20, 1947 in Elizabeth to the union of Alvin Perkins and Annie Mae Johnson Perkins. He was a member, deacon and song director of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Elizabeth. Before retiring, he was a heavy equipment operator and logger. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Annie Mae Perkins; one sister, Violet Marie Aguillard; and one grandson, Kirk Patrick Lee.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Marjorie Gordon Perkins of Elizabeth; two sons, Garrett "Snuffy" Dewayne Perkins (Christy) of Elizabeth and Frank "Hankie" Alvin Perkins (Nikki) of Union Hill; one daughter, Marsha Denise "Sister" Lee (Patrick) of Elizabeth; four brothers, Alvin Perkins, Jr. of Lake Charles, Harry Jean Perkins of Sulphur, Charles Milton Perkins of Coushatta and Terry Perkins of Pitkin; one sister, Charolette Ann Perkins of Pitkin; two grandchildren, Sadie "Smuck" Alexis Perkins, Jordan "Bam-Bam" Tanner Lee and one Baby Girl on the way; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Jordan Lee, Clift Crawford, Lance Aguillard, Chase Reeves, Vince Gordon, Kevin Gordon, Sr., Dwayne Daigle and Ashley Gordon. Honorary pallbearer to serve will be Aaron Dell Isbell III.
Visitation will be held in the Pine Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the church.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019