Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Amiable Baptist Church
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
he Amiable Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
the Amiable Baptist Church
814 Melder Road
Glenmora, LA
Dewey Okley Lonsberry


1935 - 2019
Dewey Okley Lonsberry Obituary
Dewey Okley Lonsberry

Glenmora - Funeral services for Dewey Okley Lonsberry will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the Amiable Baptist Church, 814 Melder Road, Glenmora, Louisiana with Reverend Benji Rhame officiating. Committal service will follow in the Campground Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Dewey, 83, of Glenmora, entered eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans with his family by his side. He was born July 18, 1935 in Glenmora to the union of Octave C. Lonsberry and Georgia B. Bailey Lonsberry. In 1957, Dewey earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Louisiana Tech University. Before retiring, he worked as a civil engineer including at the Federal Highway Administration for 25 years, as a private consultant and as Secretary of Highways and Transportation for the State of New Mexico in Santa Fe. He then founded a disaster assistance consulting company through which he was able to change and bless many lives. Throughout his life, he was a good, kind and Godly man, who had the most generous heart of anyone we knew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Octave and Georgia Lonsberry; one sister, Janice Rypma; and one brother, Truett Lonsberry.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of 61 ½ years, Barbara Rogers Lonsberry of Glenmora; three children, Hope (Joe) Young of New Orleans, Gay (Michael) Romero of Santa Fe and Wesley (Stephanie) Lonsberry of New Orleans; seven grandchildren, Ethan Young, Holly (Joshua) Dean, Mikie Romero, Elena Romero, Kristin Lonsberry, Garrett Lonsberry and Alex Lonsberry; brother-in-law, Richard Rypma; along with a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers to serve will be W.D. Bass, Eddie Felix, Scott Ethridge, John Lumpkin, Adam Jones, Daniel Jones and Terry Gillespie. Honorary pallbearers to serve will be James Hunt, Patrick Richmond and Richard Rypma.

Visitation will be held in the Amiable Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., then on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 10, 2019
