Dianne Elizabeth Tabor
Pineville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Dianne Elizabeth Tabor will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville with Father Bruce Miller officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
The family requests that visitation be observed at the church Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Mike Roberts, Bibo Franklin, Mitchell McCrea, Knox Sterling, Hank Tabor, and William Tabor.
Mrs. Tabor, 72, of Pineville passed from this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
Dianne started her school career at Sacred Heart Elementary and finished at Providence High School in 1965. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University. She married David in 1966 and moved a few times before settling back home in Pineville. She was a beloved wife and very caring mother and grandmother. Dianne was quiet but had a gift for working with children as a teacher for 25 years. She touched everyone's life she knew, in a soft and gentle way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James A. Nugent, Sr. and Betty Byrne Nugent.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 53 years, David Tabor; children, Lisa McCrea and husband, Harold, David Tabor Jr., Debbie Zurita and husband, John, Matthew Tabor and wife, Danielle, and Chase Tabor; brothers, Jim Nugent, Terry Nugent and wife, Lory, Patrick (Patty) Nugent, and Chris Nugent; sisters, Mary Domite, Jamie Roberts and husband, Mike, Cathy Keyser and husband, Bob, and Marianne Franklin and husband, Bibo; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild, and numerous other family and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020