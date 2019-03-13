|
Dickie Rush Thomas
Deville - Services for Dickie Rush Thomas will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March13, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Tom Jordan and Dr. Philip Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Philadelphia Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Thomas, 92, of Deville passed from this life, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church and during her working career she was a child care worker.
She was preceded in death by husband, Earl James "Bill" Thomas; daughter, Geraldine Ruth "Gerri" Thomas; parents, Oliver Dewey and Mary Beatrice Poston Rush; brother, Bob Rush.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Myra Cheryl T. Stretch and husband, Jerry, Christine T. Maupin; brothers, Gary Rush and wife, Nancy; sisters, Jewel R. Johnson, Nelda R. Ford and Darlene R. Nalle and husband, Neil; grandchildren, Jenee M. Lavespere and husband, Walt, Jolie S. Land and husband Dan, Jason Maupin and wife, Melissa, Joel Stretch and wife, Kyra; four great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jason Maupin, Joel Stretch, Todd Aymond, Ron Johnson, Art Nalle and David Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Stretch, Walt Lavespere and Dan Land.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 13, 2019