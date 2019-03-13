Services
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Hixson Brothers - Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
View Map
Dickie Rush Thomas Obituary
Dickie Rush Thomas

Deville - Services for Dickie Rush Thomas will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March13, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Reverend Tom Jordan and Dr. Philip Robertson officiating. Burial will be in Philadelphia Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. Thomas, 92, of Deville passed from this life, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

She was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church and during her working career she was a child care worker.

She was preceded in death by husband, Earl James "Bill" Thomas; daughter, Geraldine Ruth "Gerri" Thomas; parents, Oliver Dewey and Mary Beatrice Poston Rush; brother, Bob Rush.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Myra Cheryl T. Stretch and husband, Jerry, Christine T. Maupin; brothers, Gary Rush and wife, Nancy; sisters, Jewel R. Johnson, Nelda R. Ford and Darlene R. Nalle and husband, Neil; grandchildren, Jenee M. Lavespere and husband, Walt, Jolie S. Land and husband Dan, Jason Maupin and wife, Melissa, Joel Stretch and wife, Kyra; four great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jason Maupin, Joel Stretch, Todd Aymond, Ron Johnson, Art Nalle and David Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Stretch, Walt Lavespere and Dan Land.

To extend online condolences to the Thomas family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 13, 2019
