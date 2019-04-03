|
|
Dixie Mae Haynes
- - Dixie Mae Haynes, loving wife of Melvin Joe Haynes went to be with the Lord March 30, 2019.
Dixie was born to the late Clarence Mattson and Mary Mann on May 21, 1942. She was from Marinette, Wisconsin. After marrying in 1962 she moved to Louisiana, which she called home.
Dixie worked at Haynes Real Estate as an office manager for many years. She was an active member of her church and community. Dixie loved cooking, baking, flowers, and doing the Lord's work.
She was preceded in death by 5 brothers and sisters.
Dixie is survived by her husband of 57 years, the love of her life, Melvin Joe Haynes of Boyce, LA, two daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Hill of Vermont and Misty (Brett) Borders of Georgia, and honorary son Matthew Dial of Louisiana along with her beloved grandchildren, Amelia, Jake and Ashley Hill and Ava and Robert Borders. Also surviving are four siblings, Hope Reines, Elmer (Butch) Bruette, Sharon Werner and Betty Keller, all of Wisconsin, a brother-in-law, Mike (Sue) Haynes of Louisiana, many nieces and nephews and her 101-year-old mother-in-law Thelma Haynes of Louisiana.
A time of remembrance will be held from 8-10am followed by a memorial service at 10 am at Wilda Baptist Church on Thursday, April 4. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wilda Baptist Church are appreciated.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019