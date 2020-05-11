|
Donald Glynn Stroud
Houston - Donald Glynn Stroud, age 70, of Houston, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on June 4th, 1949.
Mr. Stroud was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore A. and Dorothy Marie Stroud, his beloved son, Jeremy Glynn Stroud, and brother-in-law, William "Bill" Sexson.
Those left to cherish Don's memory include his children: Joshua Stroud (Kimberly), New Braunfels, TX, Jacob Stroud (Holly), Houston, TX, and Ashley Stroud (Joshua), Prosper, TX. His grandchildren: Hayley Stroud, Nathan Stroud, Shaelyn Stroud, Brody Glenn, Noah Stroud, Brayden Glenn, and Luke Stroud. His siblings: Billy Stroud, Alexandria, LA, David R. Stroud (Markay), The Woodlands, TX, Lawanda Sexson, Leesville, LA and Dorothy Sue Scott (John), Natchitoches, LA. And countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Don graduated from Bolton High School in 1967, and he went on to graduate from Northwestern University in 1975 and received a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He led an illustrious career through the oil and gas industry on projects with many of the major companies, including Exxon, KBR, and Chevron. Don also served our country in the United States Navy Reserve. His aptitude for continuing education and military service influenced many of his family members to pursue similar paths.
Don had a true heart full of kindness, generosity, laughter, and love. He found the greatest joy in spending time with his family, whether he was in Texas or Louisiana. He always made an effort to celebrate accomplishments of others and create lasting memories that his family will cherish forever. Don, Dad, Grandpa, Donnie, Opie… you will be incredibly missed, but we find hope knowing that you are in Heaven with our Blessed Savior.
In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be hosting a celebration of life later this summer in Batesville, AR.
Published in The Town Talk from May 11 to May 13, 2020