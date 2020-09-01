Donald K. GriffinTioga - Donald K. GriffinA caring, compassionate man slipped from this life to join other family members and friends in heaven. God blessed us all by sharing him with us for so many years. His theme for life was sunshine, friends and laughter.Funeral services for Donald Keith Griffin, 74 years old, will be held Thursday, September 3rd at 12 noon at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of service. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Officiating will be by pastors Nathaniel Langford, Palestine United Methodist Church, Tioga; Bruce Maxwell, Bentley United Pentecostal Church; and Jon E. Telliferro, Covenant United Methodist Church, Lafayette.Donald Keith Griffin was born in Alexandria, Louisiana to Ryland and Myrtle Nichols Griffin on July 24, 1946. He was raised in Tioga and being a good Louisiana boy, he was avid outdoorsman. He was at ease in a deer stand or a boat, spending many happy camping trips at Pendleton Bridge in Toledo Bend with his family. He loved all sports and would watch any of them on TV. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1964 and faithfully attended all THS alumni reunions. He immediately joined the Air Force where he served as an aircraft mechanic while stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He often shared stories of his time in the military and remembered those he served with warmly.Don left the Air Force in 1968 to come home and care for his ailing father. When he returned home, he worked at Rabalais Small Engines. He never met a stranger and his easy manner and gift of gab made this a perfect fit. During this time he became a pretty good pool player, being good enough to always have extra spending money in his pocket.On November 24, 1976, he married Bernice Humphries Gauthier, the love of his life. He also gained a daughter, Tammie and a son, Scott. He treated them both as his own and proved to be someone to look up to through his examples of loving your family, doing a job well and always helping others. He shared his loved of outdoors with his children and grandchildren during hunting and fishing trips through the years. These even included the family Thanksgiving feast being held at his fishing camp one year. It didn't matter where you were when family was together.In 1976, he also started a job as a file clerk in Medical Records at the Alexandria VA Medical Center. He retired in January 2007 after 31 years of service as a maintenance mechanic in Engineering. He was known as a dependable, hard worker with a positive attitude and was much appreciated for his work ethic.Nothing was too good for his wife and they loved to travel and see new things. Favorite destinations were Washington, DC, New York City, Las Vegas and the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina.Since retiring, Don spent a lot of time at his fishing camp at Toledo Bend. He also loved the time spent with his McDonald's morning coffee buddies that later moved to A+ Donuts. This time was spent getting caught up on everyone's happenings as well as sharing old and new stories. His 70th birthday was celebrated at McDonald's with his morning coffee buddies at his side.He was raised attending Tioga First Baptist Church and currently attended Palestine United Methodist Church in Tioga. He was famous for his hushpuppies and they were a staple at the annual friend fish fund raiser. He was an excellent cook and was always looking for new recipes to try or modify.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bernice Humphries Gauthier Griffin of Belledeau, Louisiana; his daughter Tammie Gauthier Arnold and husband Roger of Tioga; his grandchildren Christopher Arnold of Tioga; Micah Arnold and wife Kelsey of Saline; Nicole "Nikki" Gauthier and Jaimee Gauthier of Tioga; his great-grandchildren Alyson and Adelyn Fine of Saline; foster children Kayla and Emily Calk; brother-in-law Odis Humphries and wife Deanna of Tioga; sister-in-law Brenda Robertson and husband Roland of Baker; sister-in-law Mae Humphries of Tioga; and his dog named Lucky.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ryland and Myrtle Nichols Griffin; his son, Scott James Gauthier; and sister Barbara "Bobbie" Humphries McKithern.Those honored to serve as pall bearers are Christopher Arnold, Micah Arnold, Jerry Bradley, Charles Humphries, David Humphries, and Kevin Humphries.Thanks to family and friends for always being there with calls, prayers and visits during this time. You mean so much to us.