Donald K. Griffin



A caring, compassionate man slipped from this life to join other family members and friends in heaven on August 27, 2020. God blessed us all by sharing him with us for so many years. His theme for life was sunshine, friends and laughter.



Funeral services for Donald Keith Griffin, 74 years old, were held September 3rd at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball with burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Officiating were pastors Nathaniel Langford, Palestine United Methodist Church, Tioga; and Jon E. Telliferro, Covenant United Methodist Church, Lafayette.



Don was born in Alexandria, Louisiana to Ryland and Myrtle Nichols Griffin on July 24, 1946. He was raised in Tioga and being a good Louisiana boy, he was an avid outdoorsman. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1964 and immediately joined the Air Force where he served as an aircraft mechanic while stationed in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He left the Air Force in 1968 to come home and care for his ailing father. When he returned home, he worked at Rabalais Small Engines.



On November 24, 1976, he married Bernice Humphries Gauthier, the love of his life, and also gained a daughter, Tammie and a son, Scott. In 1976, he also started a job as a file clerk in Medical Records at the Alexandria VA Medical Center. He retired in January 2007 after 31 years of service as a maintenance mechanic in Engineering. Since retiring, Don spent a lot of time at his fishing camp at Toledo Bend. He also loved the time spent with his McDonald's morning coffee buddies that later moved to A+ Donuts. He was raised attending Tioga First Baptist Church and currently attended Palestine United Methodist Church in Tioga.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bernice Humphries Gauthier Griffin of Belledeau, Louisiana; his daughter Tammie Gauthier Arnold and husband Roger of Tioga; his grandchildren Christopher Arnold of Tioga; Micah Arnold and wife Kelsey of Saline; Nicole "Nikki" Gauthier and Jaimee Gauthier of Tioga; his great-grandchildren Alyson and Adelyn Fine of Saline; foster children Kayla and Emily Calk; brother-in-law Odis Humphries and wife Deanna of Tioga; sister-in-law Brenda Robertson and husband Roland of Baker; sister-in-law Mae Humphries of Tioga; and his dog named Lucky.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ryland and Myrtle Nichols Griffin; his son, Scott James Gauthier; and sister Barbara "Bobbie" Humphries McKithern.



Those honored to serve as pall bearers are Christopher Arnold, Micah Arnold, Charles Humphries, David Humphries, Kevin Humphries and Ivan Robertson.



Thanks to family and friends for always being there with calls, prayers and visits during this time. You mean so much to us.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store