Donald Monroe Ober Sr.


1926 - 2019
Donald Monroe Ober Sr. Obituary
Donald Monroe Ober, Sr.

Washington D.C. - Donald Monroe Ober, Sr., 92, passed away July 7, 2019, in Washington D.C. with his family by his side. A Memorial Service will be held on July 20, 2019 in Glenmora, La., at Campground Cemetery.

Mr. Ober was born November 14, 1926, in Oakdale La., to George Edgar Ober and Myrtle Monroe Ober.

He is preceded in death by a son Donald Jr. and a daughter Donna, his parents, a brother and two sisters.

Mr. Ober served in the Army and the Air Force during WWII in Communications as a Special Crypto Maintenance Tech. He retired from the Air Force 1966 after 20 years of active duty. After the Air Force, Mr. Ober worked for NASA as a communication quality engineer during the Gemini and Apollo Missions.

Mr. Ober is survived by two sons, Michael and Jimmy Ober, two daughters, Lisa and Theresa, a sister Sylvia Pearson, a brother William S. Ober, a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many friends.
Published in The Town Talk on July 19, 2019
