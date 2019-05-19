|
Donald Patrick Feduccia
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Donald Patrick Feduccia at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Derek Ducote officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:30 p.m. in the Kramer Chapel. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Don Feduccia, 75, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents Vincent and Rita Coco Feduccia.
Don was a graduate of Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge and earned his Bachelor of Science and master's degrees in forestry at L.S.U. He retired after 37 years of service from the Louisiana State Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Don was a lifetime member of the LA Forestry Association and served as an officer for many years. He was the recipient of the Southern Forest Experiment Station's Publication of the Year Award. Don was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8029 for numerous years.
He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His passions were hunting, fishing and caring for his family property. Don loved LSU sports, Menard basketball and cross country, Cedar Creek basketball and track, and Pineville power lifting and cheer.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 26 years, Helen Swindler Feduccia; his children, Byron Feduccia and his wife Susan, Kim Gagnard and her husband Red (Kenneth), Melissa Hines, Ashley Juneau Long, and Terry Juneau Hopewell and her husband Jerome; grandchildren, Sara Feduccia, Michael Feduccia, Alysha Gagnard, Jordan Gagnard, Avery Long, Abby Long, Jude Hopewell, and Jacques Hopewell; and one uncle, J.C. Feduccia.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jim Scarborough, Herbert Thevenot, Dwayne Simpson, Red Gagnard, Jerome Hopewell, Jude Hopewell, Michael Feduccia, and Jacques Hopewell. Honorary pallbearers will be Muriel Gauthier, Brett Fontaine, Barry Fontaine, David Swindler, Joel Juneau, and Tom Norton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church at 401 21st Street, Alexandria, LA 71301, St Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or to a .
To extend online notes of condolence to the Feduccia Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on May 19, 2019