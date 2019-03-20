|
Donald Ray Soileau
St. Landry - Donald Ray Soileau, age 63, of St. Landry passed away on March 14, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Pine Prairie Baptist Church with Reverend Daniel Holsemback officiating.
Mr. Soileau was preceded in death by his parents, Lanson Soileau and Nettie Fontenot Soileau; grandparents, Gilbert Soileau and Eva Roy; grandparents, Clevance and Lonia Fontenot. Also, by his aunts Elsie Harrell and Callie Wyble and his cousin David Veillon.
Survivors include his Wife, Theresa Soileau; Daughters: Monica Rollins, Kriste Castille, Kimberly Rollins, Jessica Cole and Stepdaughter Danielle Cloud and their families.
Donald is also survived by his five Siblings: Randy Soileau, Mona Lambert, Patrick Soileau, Cindy Vidros, and Charles Soileau; his Aunt, Sadie Veillon; Special Cousin Angie Mayer, Jerome, Paul, Susan and Karen Veillon.
A memorial mass will also be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, La on April 28, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019