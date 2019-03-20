Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Pine Prairie Baptist Church
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
Schriever, LA
Donald Ray Soileau Obituary
Donald Ray Soileau

St. Landry - Donald Ray Soileau, age 63, of St. Landry passed away on March 14, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Pine Prairie Baptist Church with Reverend Daniel Holsemback officiating.

Mr. Soileau was preceded in death by his parents, Lanson Soileau and Nettie Fontenot Soileau; grandparents, Gilbert Soileau and Eva Roy; grandparents, Clevance and Lonia Fontenot. Also, by his aunts Elsie Harrell and Callie Wyble and his cousin David Veillon.

Survivors include his Wife, Theresa Soileau; Daughters: Monica Rollins, Kriste Castille, Kimberly Rollins, Jessica Cole and Stepdaughter Danielle Cloud and their families.

Donald is also survived by his five Siblings: Randy Soileau, Mona Lambert, Patrick Soileau, Cindy Vidros, and Charles Soileau; his Aunt, Sadie Veillon; Special Cousin Angie Mayer, Jerome, Paul, Susan and Karen Veillon.

A memorial mass will also be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, La on April 28, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 20, 2019
