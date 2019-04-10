|
Donna Houston Waters
Alexandria - A funeral service celebrating the life of Donna Houston Waters will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at The Pentecostals of Alexandria, with Reverend Anthony Mangun officiating and words from the family by her children, Tim Waters, Debbie Waters Armer, Angie Waters Senchal and brother in law, Gary Maxwell. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Visitation will be observed in the Pentecostals of Alexandria Family Room on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume on Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Pentecostals of Alexandria Sanctuary.
Donna Houston Waters, 75, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Waters was a member of The Pentecostals of Alexandria and was strong in her faith. She loved spending time with family, especially on family vacations that they took every year. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Donna was truly loved and will be deeply missed but remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Adelene Weber Houston.
Mrs. Waters is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronnie Waters; son, Tim Waters (Gail); daughters, Debbie Armer (Stan) and Angie Senchal (Ken); grandchildren, Spenser Waters (Emily), Ashton Miller (Josh), Austin Waters (Eryn), Kendall Senchal (Haley), Kenzie Senchal, Makaylin Armer (fiance', Kyle McLeod) and Sydnee Armer; great grandchildren, Bentley Armer, Isabella Miller and Olive Waters; sister, Carolyn Froese (David) ; brother, Charles Houston (Virginia); and numerous other family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Spenser Waters, Austin Waters, Kendall Senchal, Josh Miller, Kyle McLeod and Blake Tison.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 10, 2019