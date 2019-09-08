Resources
09/10/1949 - 04/09/2015

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I think of you in silence and I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I never part. God has you in his keeping and I have you in my heart.

Love and miss you,

Husband, Children, Grandchildren

and Family
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 8, 2019
