Doris "Corene" Bryant Crooks
Alexandria - A Homecoming Service for Doris "Corene" Bryant Crooks (The Colonel) will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, in The Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes in Alexandria, with Dewey Diboll officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and continue on Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Crooks, age 88, of Alexandria, went to meet her Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Regency House Nursing Home.
She was a long time member of Parkview Baptist Church and loved her Lord. She loved singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. Retired from Tudor Construction Company, she was a devoted wife and mother. She was a woman of simplicity who loved a quiet home life.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elzie Crooks in 2008; her parents, John and Emma Lapraire Bryant of Center Point; brothers, Willie "Edward" Bryant of Pollock and Jesse Bryant of Alexandria; sisters, Etta Mae O'Neal and Effie "Irene" Desselle of Center Point and grandson, Craig Poteet of Alexandria.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammera Charrier and husband, Curtis of Alexandria; son, Reginald Crooks of Alexandria and his girlfriend, Vicki Germany (who devoted many hours of personal care and love to our mother); grandson, Kevin Poteet and wife, Jana of Whitehouse, TX; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Her favorite Bible verse; Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and do not lean onto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Nolan Desselle, Guy Gremillion, Lane Pringle, Ed Parker, David Adams and Shawn Haltom.
We would like to give a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff of Regency House.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 7810, or The Fund, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019