Doris Bullard
Ball - May 19, 1937 - May 9, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Bullard were held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.
Mrs. Bullard, 81, of Ball, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in her residence with her loving family by her side.
She was a native of Colfax and a longtime resident of Ball. She was retired from Pinecrest State School where she was a Resident Training Supervisor. She enjoyed baking cakes, sewing and gardening and was a member of Word of Grace Church in Pineville. She was a caregiver who loved taking care of people and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mae Ruth Hernandez; her husband, Buford O. Bullard; one brother, J.T. Hernandez and one sister, Lillian Mae Brimer.
Those left to mourn her loss and cherish her memory include one son, Arnold GJesdal and his wife, Cindy, of Niceville; two daughters, Vicki Bourgeois, of Ball and Paula Wilson and her husband, Glenn, of Calhoun; one brother, James Hernandez and his wife, Ruth, of Colfax; one sister, Bonnie Fredieu and her husband, Ervin, of Tioga; six grandchildren, Benjamin GJesdal, Rebecca Cranfield, Kirsten GJesdal, Nethaniel GJesdal, Lauren Bourgeois and Logan Wilson and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation was held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and resumed on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve were: Glenn Wilson, Arnold GJesdal, Nethaniel GJesdal, Benjamin GJesdal, Logan Wilson, Ervin Fredieu, Joe Cranfield and Joseph Cranfield. Honorary pallbearer was Kenneth Antee.
Published in The Town Talk from May 11 to May 12, 2019