Doris Dean White
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Doris Dean White will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Dr. B. David Brooks and Reverend Richard Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth.
The family request that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria June 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and will continued Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Jodie White, Jr., Randy White, JR Welch, Joseph White, Ethan White, Dalton Crutchfield, Bailey Hattaway, Alfred Rachal and Ben Sorkow.
Doris Dean White, 78, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Friday, June 19, 2020 peacefully at home while in the care of those she loved.
Mrs. White was born in Alexandria, Louisiana to Esaw and Gloria Chellette Brown. She met the love of her life, Jodie C. White, Sr. while she was a junior at Bolton High School. She married Jodie, Sr. soon thereafter and together they celebrated 61 loving years of marriage, which resulted in five children, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. To this day, her husband fondly refers to her as "the Boss", because he often let her be in charge. Initially, she worked in Juniors at Wellan's Dept Store in downtown Alexandria. Later she was a Buyer for Gus Kaplan's in Alexandria and "retired" in 1994. At that time she was helping with grandchildren and started running concessions for local youth and high school sports events. Mrs. White was a loving friend to everyone she met, and was known for her genuine kindness, warm smile and open heart. Her doors were always open to her friends and family, and not a holiday or special occasion went by where she didn't host a large gathering in her home.
Among her many interests and hobbies, Mrs. White loved cooking, walking her cherished dogs, spending time with family, fishing, shopping, organizing trips and traveling. From the time her children were young, Mrs. White regularly organized family outings to Arkansas, Florida, Texas, and elsewhere so her family could enjoy fun summer vacations together. Baseball was a beloved sport in the family, and Mrs. White was often found alongside her husband working the snack shack or attending a game. She also traveled extensively with her husband to attend baseball-related activities and events.
Mrs. White was an avid fisherwoman, and loved to fish for bass, walleye, white perch, or anything that swam in the lakes. She often fished locally, or traveled to Arkansas or California to fish with her sons, Jodie and Chad, her daughter, Margaret, and daughter-in-law, Lisa, who all loved to take her fishing. Mrs. White was a really good fisherwoman, who quickly learned about fish she was after, the different colored worms and how the water temperature affected the fish. She would laugh outright when she landed a fish, and nothing made her happier than to have a successful day out on the lake.
She was preceded in death by her son, Chadwick "Chad" White, and parents, Esaw and Gloria Chellette Brown.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jodie C. White, Sr.: sons, Jodie C. White, Jr. and wife, Lisa, and Randy White and wife, Tina; daughters, Cynthia White, and Margaret "P-Nut" White; brother, Kenny Wayne Brown and wife, Dianne; sister, Elaine Dautrel and husband, Leon; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friend.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38173, Calvary Baptist Church, 5011 Jackson Street, Alexandria, LA 71303 or Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.