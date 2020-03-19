|
Doris Mae Chamberlain
Pineville - A Homegoing Celebration for Doris Mae Chamberlain will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 23, 2020 in the G.A. Mangun Center, 2817 Rapides Avenue, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301 with Pastor Anthony Mangun officiating. Committal service will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Doris, 79, of Pineville, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was born May 26, 1940 in Pineville to the union of George Johnson and Bonnie Mae Johnson. She was a member of the Pentecostal of Alexandria.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Bonnie Johnson; and one brother, Calvin Johnson.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Albert Anthony Chamberlain; one son, Bolton Timothy Stanley and wife Megan of Pineville; stepdaughter, Patricia Ann Posey and husband Ronnie of Aimwell; six grandchildren, Brendan Stanley, Garen Stanley, Brent Stanley, John Posey, Cole Posey, and Olivia; seven great grandchildren, Kylen Stanley, Gunner Stanley, Alanna Posey, Liam Posey, Katie Posey, Drew Posey and Dawson Posey; one sister, Faye Smith of Trinity, Texas; along with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers to serve will be Brendan Stanley, Garen Stanley. Brent Stanley, Cole Posey, John Posey and Ronnie Posey.
Visitation will be held in the G.A. Mangun Center on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020