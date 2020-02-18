|
Doris Roge'
Cloutierville - Doris Roge' passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on February 17, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born and raised in the Cloutierville, Louisiana, community. After graduating from Cloutierville High school, Doris attended Northwestern State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and Master's +30 in Education. She was active in education for 37 years and retired in 1994.
An active and devout Roman Catholic, Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Cloutierville, Louisiana. She served in the St. Mary's / St. John's Altar Society as a member and was chairman for 20 plus years. Doris was also a member of several educational societies and Catholic organizations including the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Radio Maria Catholic public radio presentation. She taught catechism classes and Vacation Bible School for several years to members of her church. Doris also served and represented the Natchitoches Parish Levee Board for approximately 20 years.
Doris is survived by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 65 years, Charles Numa Roge, her four sons Russell Roge' and his wife, Melissa, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Randal Roge' and his wife, Rhonda, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Robert Roge' and his wife, Montelle, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and Ronald Roge' and his wife, Tiffany, of Marshal, Texas. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Nicole Mueller, Julien Roge', Jared Roge', Glenn Roge', Hannah Roge', Kayla Roge', Marissa Higgie, Kinzie Roge', Hunter Jones, Kara Jones and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Curtis Delouche and his wife, Shirley, of Starkville, Mississippi, and a host of nephews, nieces and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Doris was preceded in death by her father, Leopold "Jake" Delouche, her mother Florence Poche Delouche and her brother Glenn Delouche.
Doris was a loving and loved wife, mother, mawmaw, and friend to many. During her many years of teaching the children of several communities, she was a positive influence in establishing family, educational and Christian values for her students and co-workers. Doris will be missed by her family and all who knew her.
The Roge' family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all of Doris's caregivers, especially Lacey Sanders and Laurie Garsee, as well as The Picou Clinic and staff and Hospice of Natchitoches and staff.
An educator's quote: "A person, who helps you succeed in life, stays in your heart forever."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville with Rev. Charles Ray serving as celebrant. Burial will follow at Cloutierville Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 9 pm on Thursday the 20th at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home with the recitation of the Holy Rosary to be held at 7 pm.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Julien Roge', Jared Roge', Glenn Roge', Mark Hardee, John Ray St. Andria, and Danny Matt. Honorary pallbearers will be John St. Andria, Victor Jones, and Tony Moran.
Published in The Town Talk from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020