1/1
Doris Stokes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Stokes

Forest Hill - Doris Stokes, 94, of Forest Hill, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Lexington House in Alexandria.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rodney Stokes, her parents, James Gordon and Louise Hudnall Pringle, and siblings, Marjorie Gerzema, Charles E. Pringle, Louise VanMol, Eloise Younger.

Doris was a loving wife and mother, but her favorite role was that of MawMaw to her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She and her husband Rodney owned and operated Rodney's Greenhouse in Forest Hill for over 30 years.

Doris is survived by her sons, Sam and wife, Donna of Forest Hill, and Keith and wife, Gail of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Lauren Laborde and husband, David of Alexandria, Dana Lyles and husband, Michael of Forest Hill, and Beth Stokes of Pensacola; and her "n'angels," great-granddaughters, Hannah Jane and Camille Anne Laborde and Samantha Paige Lyles; and brother, Douglas Pringle.

The family thanks the caring staff of Lexington House and Guardian Hospice for their loving care.

There will be no service at this time. The best way to remember Doris is to plant flowers, make something beautiful, or spend time with a loved one, as those were the most important things to her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alexandria Country Day School, 5603 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, Louisiana 71303, where all of her great-granddaughters attend school.

To extend on-line condolences to the Stokes family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Brothers Alexandria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved