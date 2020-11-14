Doris Stokes
Forest Hill - Doris Stokes, 94, of Forest Hill, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Lexington House in Alexandria.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rodney Stokes, her parents, James Gordon and Louise Hudnall Pringle, and siblings, Marjorie Gerzema, Charles E. Pringle, Louise VanMol, Eloise Younger.
Doris was a loving wife and mother, but her favorite role was that of MawMaw to her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. She and her husband Rodney owned and operated Rodney's Greenhouse in Forest Hill for over 30 years.
Doris is survived by her sons, Sam and wife, Donna of Forest Hill, and Keith and wife, Gail of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Lauren Laborde and husband, David of Alexandria, Dana Lyles and husband, Michael of Forest Hill, and Beth Stokes of Pensacola; and her "n'angels," great-granddaughters, Hannah Jane and Camille Anne Laborde and Samantha Paige Lyles; and brother, Douglas Pringle.
The family thanks the caring staff of Lexington House and Guardian Hospice for their loving care.
There will be no service at this time. The best way to remember Doris is to plant flowers, make something beautiful, or spend time with a loved one, as those were the most important things to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alexandria Country Day School, 5603 Bayou Rapides Road, Alexandria, Louisiana 71303, where all of her great-granddaughters attend school.
