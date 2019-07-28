|
Dorothy Ann Pharis Wells
Pineville - Services for Dorothy Ann Pharis Wells will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Father Wayne Fletcher and Brother Robby Poole officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family requests that visitation be observed Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hixson Brothers Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will continue on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
Ann entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after a fierce battle with lung disease.
Ann Wells was a lifelong resident of Rapides Parish. She graduated from Tioga High School and obtained a bachelor's degree from Louisiana College. She obtained her masters and +30 in education from Northwestern State University. Ann was a dedicated language arts educator for more than 34 years, most of those at Buckeye Schools. She was a partner to her husband in his farming and cattle operations, having earned a work ethic from childhood working on her parent's dairy farm.
For years, Ann participated in the Rapides Retired Teachers organization, serving as president twice. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal church, serving as Conductress of the altar guild for more than 30 years at St. Michael's Episcopal Church. Upon retirement, she was an active participant working with commodities, a member of the Go-Getters at church, and a member and officer in the Order of Eastern Star, in both J.T. Charnley Chapter, #197, in Alexandria and H.C. and M.E. Chapter, #161 in Pineville. She and her husband, Billy, loved to get away and spend time at their fishing camp at Muddy Bayou. Ann met monthly for lunch with her retired co-workers who remained lifelong friends. She was an avid gardener with a green thumb, sharing vegetables and flowers with neighbors and family doctors.
Ann was a devoted educator, firm in classroom studies, but with a ready hug and word of encouragement available for every student. She encouraged everyone to read. Ann organized and sponsored the first Booster Club and Future Nurses Club at Buckeye High School; she was incredibly proud of those students who went on to careers in that profession. Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister-in-law, aunt, and a friend to all. She loved her daughters immensely but her grandchildren were her greatest source of joy. Ann's frozen groceries would get warm at Piggly Wiggly telling friends and former students about those grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Billy Ashton Wells; parents, Henry and Ethel Pharis; brothers, Louis Pharis, John Pharis, Huey Pharis, and Malcolm Pharis; sister, Esther Pharis; and mother and father-in-law, Willie and Ethel Wells.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughters Ethel June Wells Foster (Brad), Jeannie Wells-Poirier (Jody); grandchildren, Trinity Joan Foster, Cade Ashton Foster, William Joseph Poirier, and Ann Camille Wells Poirier; sister, Mayme Jean Pharis Sykes; sister-in-law Pam Wells Pospisil; and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Pallbearers will be Brad Foster, Cade Foster, Roy Snow, Keith Sanson, Jerry Pospisil, Jeff Mitchell, Jody Jones and Glennen Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Murphy Belgard, William Poirier, Tom Tosten, James Miller, Ronnie Jenkins, and brothers of J.T. Charnley and H.C.& M.E. Duncan chapters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of 5 North of Cabrini Hospital, Dr. Kelly Letsinger, Dr. Mann Younes, Dr. Jonathan Hunter, Heart of Hospice, Lagniappe Home Health, the management and loving, caring staff of Hill Top Nursing Home of Pineville, and her devoted niece, Linda Pharis who cared for her husband through his final illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shrine Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk on July 28, 2019