Dorothy Jean Burnum Blake
Alexandria - The Rite of Burial of the Dead with Holy Eucharist will be celebrated for Dorothy Jean Burnum Blake at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in St. James Episcopal Church with The Rev. Timothy R. Heflin, The Reverend Jim Theus and The Reverend Liz Ratcliff officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at St. James Episcopal Parish Hall on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Jean Blake, 77, of Alexandria, passed away on December 20, 2019.
Jean is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Bradford Burnum, her father Justin Eugene Burnum, and son Harris Lyman Blake.
Jean attended Bolton High School, LSU, Louisiana College, LSU Graduate School. As a licensed clinical social worker for 25 years, she shared the gift of hope and healing with those burdened by life's circumstances. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and The Junior League of Alexandria. She was a founder of the Krewe of 12th Night. She loved traveling, needlepoint, SEC football, Montana, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her husband Henry Ernest Blake of Alexandria, LA; her daughter Catherine Loren (Carrie) Morris of Alexandria; her son The Very Reverend Stephen Morris (Christina) of St. Petersburg, FL; daughter Caroline Blake Faris (Steve) of Washington, DC, and son William Henry Walker Blake of Alexandria, LA. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Isabelle Burnum Ryland, Catherine Garnett Ryland, Ellen Elizabeth Morris, Justin Henry Morris, Lee Edward Morris, Jayne Holloway Morris, Philip Lyman Faris, Stephen Hardtner Faris, Caroline Juliet Faris, Rachel O'Connell Chase, and Thomas James Chase.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Philip Lyman Faris, Justin Henry Morris, Stephen Hardtner Faris, Lee Edward Morris, Thomas James Chase, Quintin Theodore Hardtner III, William Edward Rose, and Frank King Chandler III.
Honorary Pallbearer will be James Alexander White, III, M.D.
Oblationers honored to serve will be Isabelle Burnum Ryland, Ellen Elizabeth Morris, Catherine Garnett Ryland, Jayne Holloway Morris, and Caroline Juliet Faris
The family requests memorials be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 1620 Murray St., Alexandria, LA 71301.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Blake Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019