Dorothy Mae Johnson
Bunkie, LA - Services for Dorothy Mae Johnson will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 409 St. John St., Bunkie, LA. Very Reverend Stephen S. Chemino will be officiating. Interment will be in St. Paul Catholic Church Cemetery, Mansura, LA under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Ms. Johnson, 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 219 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. She is preceded in death by William Jackson & Georgia Jackson; John Jackson; James Jackson; Miller Jackson; and Clifford Jackson, Sr.
Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: her daughter - Linda J. Thomas; son - Johnnie R. Johnson; brother - Shirley Jackson; sisters - Amy Brent and Gloria Frank.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 22, 2019