Dorothy Mae Thompson Griffin
Alexandria - Dorothy Mae Thompson was born March 8, 1933, to the union of the late Monroe Thompson, Sr. and Rosia Shephard Thompson in Franklinton, Louisiana. Those who loved her most called her Diddie.

Mrs. Griffin started her early school education in Covington, LA. Her family relocated to Alexandria, LA, when she was young. She attended South Alexandria Elementary School and Peabody High School.

On February 12, 1952, Mrs. Griffin married Wilbur Andrew Griffin in Alexandria, LA. From that union, there were six children. Mrs. Griffin was a devoted and active member of Newman United Methodist Church in Alexandria, LA, for almost 60 years. Mrs. Griffin retired in 2006 after serving 37 years as an employee at Alexandria Senior High School. She also worked with the Jarrell Family for 59 years.

Mrs. Griffin loved reading books, engaging in conversations about current events, and discussing history. She was a proud citizen who voted in every election, who raised her flag for every national holiday, and who donated to various veteran organizations. Mrs. Griffin enjoyed Baroque music on Sunday before church, was a fan of the performing arts, and loved gardening and fresh flowers. She also loved preparing great tasting meals and using emojis when texting.

Mrs. Griffin leaves to cherish her memories six children: Kathy L. Martin of Alexandria, LA; Gwendolyn Jones of Alexandria, LA; Wilbur (Deborah) Griffin of Nash, TX; Rosia R. Griffin of Alexandria, LA; Mallory Hunter of Houston, TX; and Mark Griffin of Alexandria, LA. She also leaves one sister Johnnie Bowman of Los Angeles, CA; one sister-in-law Bobbie Thompson of South Gate, CA; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 future great-great-grandchild; and extended family: Elizabeth Craig, Ann Lee, Sally McMichael, Fahy (Gary) DeWitt, and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Monroe Jr., James, and Vernell; her sisters Willie Mae and Shirley Mae; and her grandson Martin "Buster" Griffin.






Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
