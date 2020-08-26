Dorothy S. Marshall
Woodworth - Graveside services for Dorothy S. Marshall will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Woodworth Cemetery, with Rev. George Marshall and Rev. David Shaw officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Dorothy S. Marshall, 86, of Woodworth, passed away on August 25, 2020, at her residence.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Langston and Sefronie Smith Langston and was the last surviving sibling of nine children. Dorothy is also preceded in death by one son, Robert "Bobby" Marshall; and two granddaughters, Katie Anna Marshall and Kandace Noel Marshall.
Dorothy was born on April 13, 1934 in Woodworth, Louisiana. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In March 1954, she married Harlan D. Marshall. Dorothy and Harlan were married 66 years and drank more cups of coffee together than can be counted. She loved spending time with her husband and family. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, playing piano, and working in the garden. She devoted many hours volunteering at church with Vacation Bible Schools, teaching Training Union, keeping the nursery, providing meals, etc. Dorothy touched the lives of many throughout her life. Her favorite hymn was "Great is Thy Faithfulness" and her life was a true reflection of a Godly woman. Her family will cherish every moment the Lord granted them with her.
Those left to cherish her memory include three children, Janet Marshall Bogard and husband, Frank, of Woodworth, LA., George Marshall and wife, Polly, of Woodworth, LA., and Cynthia Marshall Bell and husband, Michael, of League City, TX; daughter-in-law, Tammy Marshall of Woodworth, LA; seven grandchildren, Harlan Marshall and wife, Caysi, of Quitman, TX, Charlie Marshall and wife, Chelsea, of Woodworth, LA., Ben Bogard and wife, Sarah, of Longville, LA., Lela Bogard of Longview, TX., Amanda Marshall of Woodworth, LA, Samuel Marshall, of Woodworth, LA., and McKenna Bell of League City, TX. Those also left include eleven great-grandchildren, Haydan and Cayslyn Marshall of Quitman, TX, Kaylee, Allie, Wesley, and Molly Marshall of Alexandria, LA., Wyatt Clark of Woodworth, LA., Charleigh Anne Wilson of Woodworth, LA., Ethan, Emmett, and Everly Bogard of Longville, LA.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Charles Langston, John Langston, Roger Langston, Troy Langston, Cecil Gassiott, and Ray Anthony.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Faith Foundation Hospice in Alexandria for providing excellent care over the past several weeks.
Charitable donations and memorials in Dorothy's memory can be made to the Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online
.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Marshall Family, please visit www.kramerfunerals.com
.