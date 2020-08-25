Douglas Eugene Lane
Douglas Eugene Lane, 97, was born on February 25, 1923 in Godley, Texas and passed away in Huntsville, Texas on August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Earnest Lane, his wife of 70 years Margaret Rowzee Lane, his mother Pearl Deville Lane Nalley, his daughter Cathi Lane Arnold, and his sisters Audrey Chaffin, Edith Salter, Margie Estes and Carol Stafford. He is survived by his son Bob Lane and wife Karen, brother JW Nalley and wife Dorinda, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
Doug's family moved to Louisiana shortly after his birth and he resided there for 92 years before returning to Texas in 2015. Doug was a member of Point Blank Community Church in Point Blank, Texas and First Baptist Church of Pineville, Louisiana. Doug was a devout Christian and is now in the arms of Jesus and with his sweetheart Margaret.
Doug was a graduate of Tioga High School Tioga, Louisiana and a retired manager from Central Louisiana Electric Company (CLECO). He was a decorated WWII veteran and in 1943 completed 25 B-17 missions over Germany and France without fighter protection.
Doug will always be remembered for his great smile, his sense of humor and his love of life. He was an avid sportsman and skilled golfer, hunter and fisherman. As a young man he played baseball (pitcher), softball (pitcher) and basketball. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
A Celebration of Doug's Life will be held at First Baptist Church Pineville on 19 September at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation.
Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com
