Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
Douglas "Rocky" Schonfeld Obituary
Douglas "Rocky" Schonfeld

Round Rock, Texas - Funeral services celebrating the life of Douglas "Rocky" Schonfeld will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Emitte Belgard officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Schonfeld, 59, of Round Rock, Texas, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.

Douglas graduated from Ash Senior High School in 1977 and was employed at Central Texas Harley Davidson, Round Rock, Texas. "Rocky" loved the open road and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and JoAnn Henderson Schonfeld.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Donna Schonfeld Potter; nephew, Russ Potter; aunt, Sister Janez Schonfeld; cousin, Earl Gremillion, Jr. and his wife, Kathy; and several cousins, family and friends.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff and management of Harley Davidson for their kindness and support to "Rocky" during his time of illness.

To extend online condolences to the Schonfeld family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019
