Earlene Roe Fredieu
Alexandria - Surrounded by her loving family, Mrs. Earlene Roe Fredieu, age 65, of Montgomery, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Funeral services for Mrs. Fredieu will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Liberty Christian Church in Aloha, Louisiana with Brother David Matlock officiating. Visitation for Mrs. Fredieu will be held on Wednesday April 3, 2019, at the Church from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Summerville, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.
Mrs. Earlene was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed fishing and tending to her gardens and was a very hard worker. Mrs. Earlene was a generous and loving soul. She loved spending time laughing with her family and friends. She will forever be missed by those that loved and knew her.
Mrs. Fredieu is preceded in death by her parents, William Elmer Roe and Reva Woodell Gongre; husband, Floyd Fredieu; son, Hugh Mac McManus; step-daughter, Monica; and brother-n-law, Allen Red Coolman, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Oscar William Sibley of Montgomery; step-children, Ricky, Roger, Cory, Shane, Chad, Jeremy, Darrell, Wanda, Lisa, and Jennifer; sisters, Evelyene Fletcher (Joe) of Montgomery, Betty Coolman of Montgomery, Deloice Sibly (Danny) of Vivian, Billie Roe of Kingwood, Texas, and "sister" Gabriele Harbich; brother, Roy Roe (Eltima) of Montgomery; aunt, Geneva Martin; grandchildren, Dakota McManus, Loredo McManus, and India Cedars; and one great-granddaughter on the way, Macie Grace McManus.
Friends may post online messages of condolence for the Fredieu family by visiting www.gallagherfh.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 3, 2019