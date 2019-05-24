|
Earnest Ray Kelly, Sr.
Alexandria - A funeral service celebrating the life of Earnest Ray Kelly, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at The Pentecostals of Alexandria, with Reverend Anthony Mangun officiating. Burial will follow the service in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.
Visitation will be observed at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Brent Aaron, Ryan Russum, Alex Aaron, Todd Huber, Drew Ramsey and Jack Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are "The candy room crew".
Earnest Ray Kelly, Sr., 93, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Kelly proudly served our country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He was strong in his faith and was a member of Pentecostals of Alexandria. He was known as "The Candy Man" at church and served as an usher and was a member of the Bus Route Ministry. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, carpentry and trolling for shrimp. He loved his family and will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He liked to say he was a "Jack of all Trades and Master of None".
He was preceded in death by his parents, George N. and Necy Butler Kelly; grandchildren, Makesha Shipp, Michael Wayne Kelly and Rocky L. Craig.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Louetta Fontenot Kelly; son, Earnest Kelly, Jr.; daughters, Vickie J. Lowe (Joseph), Connie M. Rachal, Patty R. Kelly, Bevie L. Duncan (Joseph), Jannie L. Shipp and Angie K. Strong; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Luna Loyce Rowland and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in The Town Talk on May 24, 2019