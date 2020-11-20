Earnestine LondonAlexandria, LA - Earnestine London was born in Verda, LA on February 23, 1925.She was raised by her Auntie Carolina Crenshaw, who she loved with all her heart. According to Earnestine, Auntie taught her everything she knew about life, how to live right and how to treat people. Earnestine was known for always taking the time to help people. It didn't matter who it was or where they came from, she was always there to help you out all the way to her last day here on earth.Earnestine worked many places in her life and took care of a lot of women (too many to name). She was employed at Marler Bark Company, Colfax, LA and worked for James Ezell in the 1970's-1980's. Not only did she work for Mr. Ezell but she was adopted as family by the whole Ezell family and she continued to be family to the dependents of James and Dorothy Ezell. Before their grandson, Shane Ezell, (Steve Ezell's son) was even born Earnestine asked to be his godmother and she was given this honor! To Earnestine, Shane was "her boy" and will always be. All of the Ezells loved Earnestine and will miss her greatly.Earnestine is survived by her niece, Linda Queen (Joseph Queen, Jr.). Earnestine is also survived by the Verda Community and Dartigo Community that she loved so dearly as well as too many friends to name.Graveside services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 8 Colfax, LA on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:30p.m. with Rev. Lloyd Whitman officiating. Viewing of Earnestine will begin at 2:00p.m. at the graveside for friends.We would like to thank The Summit Nursing Home for the excellent care they have given to Earnestine.