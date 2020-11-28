1/1
Eddie L. Wiggins
Eddie L. Wiggins

Bentley - Graveside services for Eddie Wiggins will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 with Reverend Blaine Ussery officiating. Burial will be in Unity Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville

Mr. Wiggins, 75, of Bentley passed from this life, Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his working career he was a Utility Systems Operator at the VA Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred R. and Willie Lee Parker Wiggins; grandson, Alexander Jay Shertzer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Paula Kay Wiggins; daughters, Laura Wroten and husband, Ray, Julie Shertzer and husband, Ted; brother, Robert Wiggins; sisters, Pat Sasser and Cheryl Wiggins; grandchildren, Amy Smith and Timothy Shertzer; two great grandchildren, Mila Smith and Harper Smith; Host of other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Wayne Belgard, Steve Sasser, James Miller, Ted Shertzer, and Ray Wroten.

To extend on-line condolences to the Wiggins family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Pineville
2701 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
318-640-1678
