Eddie Ray Hammond
Alexandria - Eddie Ray Hammond was born on April 2, 1937 in Echo, Louisiana. He departed this life on the evening of Saturday, May 23, 2020. Visitation will be held May 30, 2020 from 9am -10:45am at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Left to mourn Mr. Hammond's passing are his children: Jason Hammond (Shalanda), Jennifer Hammond, David "Joe" Gray (Mary), Sheila Gray, and Sylvia Nelson. Signature services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences can be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Town Talk from May 28 to May 29, 2020.