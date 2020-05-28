Eddie Ray Hammond
1937 - 2020
Eddie Ray Hammond

Alexandria - Eddie Ray Hammond was born on April 2, 1937 in Echo, Louisiana. He departed this life on the evening of Saturday, May 23, 2020. Visitation will be held May 30, 2020 from 9am -10:45am at Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Left to mourn Mr. Hammond's passing are his children: Jason Hammond (Shalanda), Jennifer Hammond, David "Joe" Gray (Mary), Sheila Gray, and Sylvia Nelson. Signature services provided by Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Online condolences can be left at www.winnfieldfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Town Talk from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria
2033 3rd Street
Alexandria, LA 71302
318-445-5002
