Eddie Ray Spurgeon
Eddie Ray Spurgeon

Chopin - Eddie Ray Spurgeon went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2020. Services for him were held at 12 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kramer Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA with Reverend Donnell C. Spurgeon officiating. Interment followed at Bay Springs Cemetery, Chopin, LA.

Visitation was held from 10 AM to 12 on Friday at funeral home.

He was born in Chopin, LA on February 15, 1934 to Johnnie and Lillie LaCour Spurgeon. He attended public school in Cloutierville, LA and graduated there in 1951 as co-valedictorian. He entered Northwestern State University (then known as Northwestern State College) and graduated in 1954 with a BA Degree in Teacher Education. He accepted a teaching position in Springhill, LA following graduation. He returned during the summer to Northwestern State University and worked toward a Masters Degree in School Administration and Supervision which he received in 1958. Following that, he entered and received a Masters plus 30 from Louisiana Tech, Ruston, LA receiving certification as Supervisor of Student Teachers. After this completion, he joined forces with Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Arkansas, to accept college students in the field of math education, to finalize their student teaching under his supervision in order to receive their teacher certification qualification.

Mr. Spurgeon taught mathematics for 32 years—all in Springhill and was named "Teacher of the year" by Webster Parish School Board. He retired in 1986. He began teaching at age 20.

While in college, he sang in the College Singers and the Baptist Student Union Quartet. His music ability followed him to Springhill and was soon asked to be Music Director of Temple Baptist Church—a position he held for 13 consecutive years.

He loved teaching and was delighted by the successes of his students. His teaching often went beyond the subject of mathematics. He taught them to persevere and to achieve through his encouragement, care and compassion, and he portrayed an example of leadership, respect and responsibility. He was one with a high moral character.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Lillie LaCour and his brother, Robert Vernon. He is survived by several cousins and a host of friends and students.

Honored to serve Eddie as pallbearers were Jonathan Spurgeon, Markel Tabor, Robert Tabor, Lance Dubois, Barry Beebe and Shurrell Spurgeon.

Honorary Pallbearers were Wayne King, Bobbie Beebe, Brad Beebe, Glenn LaCour, Russell Slaughter, Buddy Basco and Rev. Jimmy Brossette.

Mr. Eddie expressed sincere appreciation to Reba Spurgeon, Donnell and Judy Spurgeon, longtime friends Markel Tabor, Ethel Bradford, Wayne and Mary King, Virginia Jefferson, Bill and Nancy Black, Mary Nell Lindsey and Myra Butt.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Spurgeon Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
